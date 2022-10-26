St. James High School Marching Band heads to state finals for first time in 9 years

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – For the first time in nearly a decade, the St. James High School Marching Band will battle for the state title.

SJHS, along with North Myrtle Beach High School and West Florence High School, will head to Columbia on Saturday to perform for the state title.

This is the first time in 9 years SJHS will be performing in the state finals, and also the first time they will be performing as a 4A school.

“Marching band has been my favorite thing since 8th grade, said Amanda Hann, who plays trumpet for the SJHS Marching Band. “Every time I come on this field and I get the opportunity to march with other kids. It’s my happy place. I feel honored getting to march with this band and I’m very prideful in the work we’ve accomplished this season and its finally paying off with getting to go to states.”

Another great opportunity for marching band fans will be on Nov. 3 at the Horry County Schools High School Marching Band Extravaganza at Loris High School. HCS marching bands will come together to form the largest high school marching band in the state for an evening performance.

