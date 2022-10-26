Search underway in wooded area for missing 16-year-old Georgetown County boy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been heard from since Wednesday morning.

Johnathan “Tyler” Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. along North Fraser Street in the Plantersville area.

Deputies said Massey is on medication for seizures.

They checked his home and contacted his school and hospitals to make sure he hadn’t shown up there.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is now searching in 30 acres of wooded property that’s next to Massey’s home.

Anyone with information about Massey’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

