Scotland County woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Vickie Davis
Vickie Davis(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing multiple drug-related charges after Scotland County deputies discovered methamphetamines during a traffic stop.

On Oct. 25, Scotland County Sheriff’s Officer Criminal Investigation Division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 74 near Laurel Hill.

Vickie Davis, 67, of Rockingham, N.C. was arrested during the stop when deputies discovered over an ounce of meth in the vehicle.

Davis has been charged with

  • 1 count of trafficking methamphetamine
  • 1 count of possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture Schedule Il
  • 1 count of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
  • 1 count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Davis is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center on a $500.000 bond.

