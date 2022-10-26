Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

Latest News

The 9-year-old's father, stepmother and aunt were all taken into custody after he was found...
Deputies: Boy, 9, found locked in dog cage in frigid temperatures
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
.
VIDEO: CMC 3D mobile mammography center brings advanced technology to you
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home