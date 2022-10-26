Submit a Tip
Parent raises $2,500 to help pay off school lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary School

By Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One parent rallied a community together to make sure students at Carolina Forest Elementary School won’t go hungry.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA provided all elementary, middle and high school students free breakfasts and lunches through a special program for the past two years.

But that program has since expired, which requires families to purchase the meals that some can’t afford.

Daily lunch at the elementary school costs $2.70 per day or $13.50 per week.

Last week, the Carolina Forest Elementary School Cafeteria Facebook page posted that it would start offering alternative meals to those who owe $20 or more. An alternative meal is when a student just receives a sandwich and juice.

Tommy Perkins, who has a child at Carolina Forest Elementary School, reposted the information and reached out to friends and other parents for help.

“It started out really small. I said I am going to donate a little money myself, and then I said I have a bunch of friends, let me reach out to them and see if they want to donate a couple dollars here. It kind of blew up from there,” Perkins explained.

He has raised $2,500 to help wipe out the school lunch debt.

Families who are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals must apply to receive the benefits.

CLICK HERE to fill out an application for free or reduced-priced meals.

