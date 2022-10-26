Submit a Tip
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its the largest Confederate flag in SC.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located.

A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85 near Teaberry Road.

According to Spartanburg County councilman David Britt, the flag pole violates the county’s 1999 land use ordinance.

Britt says the property owner was issued a notice because the flag pole is located on a parcel of land that does not have a “principal activity.” According to county ordinance, flags and flagpoles are considered “an accessory activity” and must be located on a parcel with a principal activity like a residence or business.

The owner has 20 days to come into compliance and take the pole down. If the owner does not comply, zoning codes will take next steps, Britt said.

Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) Camp #68 owns property on Teaberry Road where the flag was erected, according to property records.

An SCV camp in Charleston claims the flag, which was raised on Oct. 22, is the largest Confederate flag in South Carolina and its location means “tens of thousands of commuters will see it monthly.”

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Camp #68 for more comment on the situation but has not received a response.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

