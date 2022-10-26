Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police identify barricaded man accused of shooting at officers

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified the man who they said barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach home and shot at law enforcement, initiating a seven-hour standoff on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle, between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.

Police said 45-year-old William Berry Hodges fired shots at officers.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the general area were told to shelter in place and neighboring homes were evacuated as officers secured the area.

At some point, a fire started inside the home. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers threw tear gas into the home, then heard a popping noise before the home caught on fire.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department worked to put out the fire and is investigating the cause.

Vest confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday Hodges surrendered and was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Myrtle Beach police said charges are pending in the case.

Several agencies responded to assist, including the Horry County Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and an FBI negotiator.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Jose Marrero-Narvaez
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina
.
VIDEO: Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel's killer
.
PART 3 Angel Vause interview April 26, 2011