Myrtle Beach police identify barricaded man accused of shooting at officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police have identified the man who they said barricaded himself inside a Myrtle Beach home and shot at law enforcement, initiating a seven-hour standoff on Tuesday.

Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle, between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.

Police said 45-year-old William Berry Hodges fired shots at officers.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents in the general area were told to shelter in place and neighboring homes were evacuated as officers secured the area.

At some point, a fire started inside the home. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers threw tear gas into the home, then heard a popping noise before the home caught on fire.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department worked to put out the fire and is investigating the cause.

Vest confirmed around 3 p.m. Tuesday Hodges surrendered and was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Myrtle Beach police said charges are pending in the case.

Several agencies responded to assist, including the Horry County Police Department, the State Law Enforcement Division and an FBI negotiator.

