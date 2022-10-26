Submit a Tip
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field.

According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.

During a press conference on Oct. 26, state police identified the boy as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan.

The boy’s body was found on April 16, around 7:30 p.m. inside a suitcase by a person who was mushroom hunting in the area, according to investigators.

Police reported two felony warrants were issued in the case on Oct. 14.

One was for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, who was arrested recently in San Francisco, California, according to police.

The other was issued for the child’s mother, Dejuane Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, who police are still searching for.

During the press conference, Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police said there was very little for investigators to work with in the beginning because there were no witnesses, no family and the road is not one that is heavily traveled.

State police received thousands of tips on a tip line dedicated to the case, but Huls said none of the tips lead to an association with the case.

Huls said there was no sign of trauma and the child‘s death was connected to electrolyte imbalance.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

