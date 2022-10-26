Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November.
Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.
Temporary voting location changes include:
- Dunes #1: Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach
- Myrtlewood #2: Mb Adult Education Center, 3301 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach
- Garden City #2: Seaside Elementary School, 1605 Woodland Dr, Garden City
Precincts renamed, but not relocated include:
- The Old Socastee #4 precinct was renamed Waccamaw - the location has not changed.
- The Old Ocean Drive #2 precinct was renamed Ocean Drive #3 - the location has not changed.
Split precincts include:
- Enterprise
- Jet Port #2
- Ocean Drive #2
- Socastee #1
- Burgess #2
Combined precincts include:
- Jordanville with Cedar Grove
- Taylorsville with Pleasant View
- Hickory Hill with Live Oak
- Joyner Swamp with Methodist/Mill Swamp
- Spring Branch with Mt. Olive
According to the press release, if you vote in one of the split precincts or the combined precincts, you should have received a new voting card.
Visit scvotes.Gov to check your registration and voting location to make sure all information is correct.
