Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections

4 candidates are now protesting the election results in Horry County
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November.

Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.

Temporary voting location changes include:

  • Dunes #1: Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach
  • Myrtlewood #2: Mb Adult Education Center, 3301 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach
  • Garden City #2: Seaside Elementary School, 1605 Woodland Dr, Garden City

Precincts renamed, but not relocated include:

  • The Old Socastee #4 precinct was renamed Waccamaw - the location has not changed.
  • The Old Ocean Drive #2 precinct was renamed Ocean Drive #3 - the location has not changed.

Split precincts include:

  • Enterprise
  • Jet Port #2
  • Ocean Drive #2
  • Socastee #1
  • Burgess #2

Combined precincts include:

  • Jordanville with Cedar Grove
  • Taylorsville with Pleasant View
  • Hickory Hill with Live Oak
  • Joyner Swamp with Methodist/Mill Swamp
  • Spring Branch with Mt. Olive

According to the press release, if you vote in one of the split precincts or the combined precincts, you should have received a new voting card.

Visit scvotes.Gov to check your registration and voting location to make sure all information is correct.

