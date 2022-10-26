Horry County relocates, combines polling locations for 2022 elections

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County recently relocated and combined voting precincts for early voting as well as the upcoming elections in November.

Horry County Voter Registration & Elections Director Sandy Martin said the changes are temporary. Martin also said Horry County ballots will include two amendments and a very lengthy county question. You can preview the ballot, amendments and question by clicking here.

Temporary voting location changes include:

Dunes #1: Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Ave N, Myrtle Beach

Myrtlewood #2: Mb Adult Education Center, 3301 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach

Garden City #2: Seaside Elementary School, 1605 Woodland Dr, Garden City

Precincts renamed, but not relocated include:

The Old Socastee #4 precinct was renamed Waccamaw - the location has not changed.

The Old Ocean Drive #2 precinct was renamed Ocean Drive #3 - the location has not changed.

Split precincts include:

Enterprise

Jet Port #2

Ocean Drive #2

Socastee #1

Burgess #2

Combined precincts include:

Jordanville with Cedar Grove

Taylorsville with Pleasant View

Hickory Hill with Live Oak

Joyner Swamp with Methodist/Mill Swamp

Spring Branch with Mt. Olive

According to the press release, if you vote in one of the split precincts or the combined precincts, you should have received a new voting card.

Visit scvotes.Gov to check your registration and voting location to make sure all information is correct.

