Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police searching for missing man last seen in August

Kevin Anthony Lightsey
Kevin Anthony Lightsey(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man last seen in August.

The Horry County Police Department said 23-year-old Kevin Anthony Lightsey was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road, located near Aynor.

Police said Lightsey was also known to spend time in the Socastee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Myrtle Beach International Airport
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach hosting workshop, seeks community input on town's future
.
VIDEO: ‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina