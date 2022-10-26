Horry County police searching for missing man last seen in August

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a man last seen in August.

The Horry County Police Department said 23-year-old Kevin Anthony Lightsey was last seen on Aug. 28 on Horse Pen Bay Road, located near Aynor.

Police said Lightsey was also known to spend time in the Socastee area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

