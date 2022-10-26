Submit a Tip
Georgetown County deputies mourn loss of retired K9

(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired K9 unit Spike passed away of old age Tuesday night, according to the department.

Spike served in Georgetown County for five years and had two handlers during that time in Jason Dozier and Eric Holtzback.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of retired Dutch Shepherd K9 Spike, who died of old age last night....

Posted by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

He was trained in narcotics detection, article searches, tracking and apprehension. Deputies said Spike was also used for school searches, tracking wanted suspects, searching for narcotics and SWAT calls.

Spike lived with Holtzback following his retirement, where he enjoyed “vacationing in the mountains and playing on the beach.”

“Even after retirement he was always on guard at home looking out the windows watching birds, rabbits, and people walk by,” Holtzback said in a statement provided by the sheriff’s office. “He loved going for truck rides, chasing tennis balls, and playing with his stepdog brother Cruiser, a white Labrador.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

