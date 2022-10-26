Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets.(AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.

The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Jose Marrero-Narvaez
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach hosting workshop, seeks community input on town's future
.
VIDEO: ‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina