FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week with a small rain chance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the warmest day of the week ahead of the cold front that will bring a small rain chance to the region.

TODAY

As you are planning to head out the door this morning, prepare to leave a few minutes early! Patchy dense fog is another big story for today with visibility down to 0 miles across the Pee Dee and inland areas. As we saw with the past two mornings, there’s a good chance that fog extends closer to the Grand Strand by sunrise today.

After the fog lifts out, temperatures and clouds will begin to ramp up through the day. Highs will reach near 80 for the beaches with inland areas in the lower 80s. That weak cold front will be responsible for a few more clouds than normal and could bring a sprinkle or two later today. The rain chances remain minimal at 20%.

REST OF THE WEEK

Behind the front, seasonably cool weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the middle 70s on Friday and lower 70s over the weekend. We’re dry through the weekend except for LATE Sunday. A few light showers will become possible late in the day as we head into the new work week.

Looking ahead to Halloween, the forecast starts to become a bit more complicated as low pressure may deliver rain to the region. Showers are looking more likely at times on Halloween but widespread and heavy rain does not look likely at this point.

