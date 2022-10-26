FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA.

Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country.

Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the forecast will impact the highs and lows you’ll see across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

What is La Niña?

According to NOAA, we could see a pretty moderate winter but that doesn’t mean ice and snow are completely ruled out.

This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive year.

La Niña is the cooling of the ocean temperatures at the equator in the Pacific Ocean. This happens because trade winds push the warmer water away. You might ask what does that mean for us?

Well, the earth likes to balance itself. When the side of the Pacific Ocean that’s closest to the equator is colder, then the side that’s closest to the Atlantic Ocean is warmer. This leads to a change in the weather pattern.

What Does A La Niña Winter Bring

A La Niña Winter typically brings warmer than average and drier than average weather patterns here in the South.

According to NOAA, La Niña periods lasts between nine to 12 months. On average they occur every three to five years.

But this is the 3rd straight La Niña year in a row. Also known as the rare triple dip.

The last two winters have had features of the La Niña pattern. As expected in La Nina both winters of 2020 and 2021 had above-average temperatures.

But that’s just the average. While overall it can be mild in a La Nina winter, cold spells happen and there’s even the chance of ice and snow.

The 2021 winter season brought back-to-back rounds of winter weather to the area.

The second weekend of January saw freezing rain in the Pee Dee that knocked out power.

A week later, the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand saw an ice storm.

Ice accumulation up to a 1/3 inch thick in Myrtle Beach led to power outages for thousands of people, while up to 3 inches fell in parts of the Pee Dee.

A week later, snow fell across much of the area with some spots seeing 1 to 2 inches.

This was the first time since 2014 that snow was reported in Myrtle Beach with over half an inch on the ground.

During a La Niña winter year, every day of the season will not be warmer than normal – but there will be longer periods of warmer and drier conditions.

Meteorological winter begins December 1st. As we approach that date, our WMBF First Alert Weather Team will always be here for you when winter weather strikes.

