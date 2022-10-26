Deputies find two people dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were found dead Tuesday evening at a home in the Wallace area of Marlboro County.

Marlboro County deputies received a 911 call from a home on Step Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The caller stated that he had shot and killed a person and intended to take his own life after hanging up the call.

Multiple divisions of law enforcement responded to the home where they discovered a man and a woman inside, dead.

SLED Crime Scene Unit assisted in processing the scene.

Identities have not been released as deputies work to notify family members.

The case is being investigated by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

