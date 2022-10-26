Crafty Rooster is a must eat for CCU and other sports fans alike in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owners and Coastal Carolina Alumni, Sean Kobos and Dan Katawczik wanted a CCU themed bar that was family friendly.

Chauncey, the CCU mascot, is described in the novel, “Canterbury Tales” as a “crafty rooster”. They thought what better name, and perfect timing to fit in with the craft beer boom.

Sean and Dan keep close ties with the school and Conway, Staying involved in the community and assisting in any way.

Join them at the restaurant for a cold beer and great food!

Who knows, maybe you’ll catch a CCU game on the big screens, and you can help root for our home team!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.