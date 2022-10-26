Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crafty Rooster is a must eat for CCU and other sports fans alike in Conway

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Owners and Coastal Carolina Alumni, Sean Kobos and Dan Katawczik wanted a CCU themed bar that was family friendly.

Chauncey, the CCU mascot, is described in the novel, “Canterbury Tales” as a “crafty rooster”.  They thought what better name, and perfect timing to fit in with the craft beer boom.

Sean and Dan keep close ties with the school and Conway,  Staying involved in the community and assisting in any way.

Join them at the restaurant for a cold beer and great food!

Who knows, maybe you’ll catch a CCU game on the big screens, and you can help root for our home team!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Jose Marrero-Narvaez
Police arrest man accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, running across runway

Latest News

Dagwoods gives back
Dagwoods Sports Bar and Deli is preparing to give back this holiday season
.
Grand Strand Today - The Crafty Rooster Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Upcoming Dagwoods Charity Events
.
Grand Strand Today - United Contractors Roofing