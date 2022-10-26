Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families with more breathing room.' (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to give remarks Wednesday from the White House on actions “to provide families with more breathing room.”

The nature of the actions were not yet disclosed by the White House.

Soaring prices has been an ongoing struggle for Americans and people around the world. In the U.S., consumer prices are up 8.2% from a year ago, the Associated Press reported.

The economic situation has been a sore spot for a White House seeking to keep Democrats in the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers face midterm elections a couple of weeks away.

Some top bankers say the economy is not their biggest concern - instead, it's geopolitics and possible war. (CNN, FII INSTITUTE, CONFERENCE BOARD)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Myrtle Beach International Airport
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
.
VIDEO: 1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting
.
VIDEO: Surfside Beach hosting workshop, seeks community input on town's future
.
VIDEO: ‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
.
VIDEO: Halloween curfew issued for registered sex offenders in South Carolina