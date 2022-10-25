Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Residents file federal lawsuit against Renaissance Tower HOA, management company
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Early voting
S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash

Latest News

DVAM - Ebony Parsons
‘The warning signs were there, I didn’t know what to do:’ woman starts domestic violence foundation after sister’s death
.
VIDEO: Horry County Schools breaks ground on new middle school
.
VIDEO: S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash
.
VIDEO: Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy