‘The warning signs were there, I didn’t know what to do:’ woman starts domestic violence foundation after sister’s death

By Eric Richards
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -This year marks the ninth year since Ebony Parsons life was taken at the hands of her boyfriend, at a bingo hall in Conway.

Parsons, one of 15 siblings, was the baby of the family, who loved her nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters.

“Ebony was with me all the time growing up,” said Gwen Reed, Parsons’s oldest sibling.

Recalling the night her sister was killed, Reed said Parsons tried to run to safety.

“He shot her in her head, it was one hundred and fifty people present. She got up to run and he shot her,” said Reed.

Nine years later and it is still as vivid as the night it happened. There were red flags early on in Parson’s relationship, but her family didn’t know what to do.

“Looking back the first indication that there was abuse was when he had held her at knifepoint ten days prior that I knew for certain that he was beating her,” said Reed. “The signs were there but if you don’t know them, you pass them off as something else.”

Some of the warning signs of domestic violence include controlling behavior, and physical, emotional, and verbal abuse.

Today, Reed and others are preparing for the 9th Annual Ebony’s Hope Domestic Violence Awareness rally in Conway, near the Old Courthouse.

Officials with Horry County will be on hand to provide information to anyone with questions. Survivors will also speak about their experiences. It will begin at 2 p.m. and run through 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

“We make it a welcoming environment for everyone who attends. We have food and fun for the kids, and information and resources for the adults,” said Reed.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

