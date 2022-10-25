Submit a Tip
Thousands without power due to downed power lines in Surfside Beach

SCDPS says to expect traffic delays
power outage generic
power outage generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands in Surfside Beach are without power after downed power lines were downed, according to multiple reports.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports power lines went down around 6:48 a.m.

Santee Cooper shows 2,883 customers without power as of 7:40 a.m. The company estimates power will be restored by 9:45 a.m.

Thousands without power due to downed power lines in Surfside Beach
Thousands without power due to downed power lines in Surfside Beach(Santee Cooper)

The outages are reported in the areas of Pirate Land Camping Resort and Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

Santee Cooper says it is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

