Thousands without power due to downed power lines in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands in Surfside Beach are without power after downed power lines were downed, according to multiple reports.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports power lines went down around 6:48 a.m.

Santee Cooper shows 2,883 customers without power as of 7:40 a.m. The company estimates power will be restored by 9:45 a.m.

The outages are reported in the areas of Pirate Land Camping Resort and Ocean Lakes Family Campground.

Santee Cooper says it is investigating.

