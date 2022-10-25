Safety tips for kids, parents ahead of Halloween, trick-or-treating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it is going from door-to-door, or stocking up on candy in the next few days, one thing that is on many parents’ minds before the holiday is safety.

In days to come, kids all over will have the chance to dress up and collect candy as they celebrate Halloween.

Amy Samarzia is visiting the Grand Strand from Ohio.

Her 6-year-old twin girls and 2-year-old son are looking forward to trick-or-treating, but recent events leading up to Halloween have kept her on high alert.

“A friend of mine had shared on Facebook last week they did a trick-or-treating and they were at a local county fair and there were two incidents of a needle being found in Tootsie rolls,” said Samarzia. “And the long ones, so it did make me a little bit apprehensive that maybe we would just kind of check the candy after the kids have gone through it.”

Like Samarzia - the City of Myrtle Beach wants to make sure parents plan ahead. That includes only visiting homes with the porch light on, inspecting candy and crossing streets at intersections with crosswalks.

Captain Jon Evans with The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says it is important to carry a flashlight and even glow bracelets for kids as you head out.

He also shared tips when it comes to decorations and costumes.

“If you use any kind of candles for decoration, try to use the electronic candles versus the regular candles so you don’t have fire hazard things,” said Evans. “And just think of costumes that are maybe not trip hazards and sometimes you get dangly dresses or capes and whatnot, so just make sure when the kids run around they have less of a trip hazards or as well.”

Other recommendations include:

Have a responsible adult accompany the children.

Wear reflective material on costumes.

Use makeup instead of masks to improve vision.

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Parents told WMBF News traffic can be a concern as well as ingredients in candy.

“Most people have good intentions, but you never know,” said Sean Overman, a visitor of the Grand Strand. “And I think the biggest thing that I would worry about is maybe people giving kids by accident or on purpose some of these newer candies that are infused with the CBD oils.”

But with a plan in place ahead of time, there is no reason not to be excited ahead of the holiday.

“They always go trick-or-treating around our neighborhood,” said Samarzia. “We have kind of just a community and a lot of homes there, and the kids always love trick-or-treating there. we feel pretty confident about that, but just always keeping an eye on them at night when they’re walking around obviously we’ll be with them the time.”

With Halloween falling on a Monday, Evans also said it is also important to be mindful of trick-or-treaters that may start as early as the upcoming weekend.

