Robeson County schools implement new school rules for student-athletes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Public Schools of Robeson County announced Monday that they will implement a new rule that governs student-athletes during games and extracurricular activities.

PSRC Spokeswoman Jessica Horne said the new rule is based on the current policy, PSRC Policy 2475, and it will help align with the disciplinary policy that the district already has with non-student-athletes.

PSRC Policy 2475 states:

“All principals and school personnel are encouraged to initiate improvements to the educational program and services for students through school rules, standards, and procedures. Unless specifically addressed by the board, the superintendent may determine what matters will be addressed through administrative procedures developed in accordance with policy 2470, Administrative Procedures, and what matters may be addressed through school rules, standards, or procedures established by the principal. Principals are responsible for school rules, standards, and procedures and are encouraged to involve staff, parents, students, professionals, and citizens as appropriate to the issue. At any time, the board or superintendent may review and direct the principal to modify, expand, or omit a school rule, standard, or procedure. All rules, standards, or procedures must be consistent withapplicable policies of the board, the administrative procedures of the superintendent, and any other applicable laws and regulations.”

The new measures address the behaviors of student-athletes who attend games at other PSRC schools, including students who engage in fighting at sporting events.

The rule will include student-athletes from grade 6 to grade 12 who engage in disruptive behaviors including fighting at “any afterschool or extracurricular activity on any school campus or school-sponsored activity occurring before or after school.”

The disciplinary plans include:

● First Offense - 10 Day Out of School Suspension along with all activities during the suspension period.

● Second Offense - 10 Day Out of School Suspension and a 90-day ban from all activities.

● Third Offense - Recommendation for Long Term Suspension from school and all activities.

Horne said the new rule is effective immediately.

