Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Apple says iMessage problems fixed

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and...
Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.(Pexels Apple Inc.)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The issues with iMessage have been resolved, Apple said on its system status page.

Apple said some users weren’t able to use the messaging service between about 11:48 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

An issue with FaceTime happened at the same time and has also been resolved, Apple said.

People took to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter for a time.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Early voting
S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CMC 3D mobile mammography center brings advanced technology to you
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
School gunman in Missouri had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies