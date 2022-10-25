Submit a Tip
Police: Barricaded person fired shots at Myrtle Beach police officers; neighbors asked to stay inside

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a home.

Officers were called to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North.

Police said the person inside the home has fired shots at officers. It’s not clear at this point if anyone has been hurt.

Neighboring homes have been evacuated and officers are securing the area.

Residents in the area are also being asked to stay indoors.

Horry County police said they are assisting with the situation as well.

WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

We will bring you updates as this story develops.

