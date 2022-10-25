Submit a Tip
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway

Myrtle Beach International Airport
Myrtle Beach International Airport
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway.

The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a person climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway.

The FAA Control Tower notified personnel and stopped aircraft operations until the person was taken into custody.

The airport said the situation lasted about 10 minutes and didn’t cause a delay in operations at MYR.

The name of the person arrested has not been released at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

