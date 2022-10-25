Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies

MB Pelicans bat dog dies
MB Pelicans bat dog dies(Source: Myrtle Beach Pelicans)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce.

Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14.

He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch to the current team dog, Slider.

The team paid tribute to Deuce on social media with pictures and videos captioned “Rest east, good boy.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CMC 3D mobile mammography center brings advanced technology to you
.
VIDEO: Florence 1 Report cards
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home