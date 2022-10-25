‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce.

Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14.

He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch to the current team dog, Slider.

The team paid tribute to Deuce on social media with pictures and videos captioned “Rest east, good boy.”

Rest easy, good boy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cB0eov768g — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) October 25, 2022

