Florence County deputies arrest two on drugs, gun charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies arrested two people on Tuesday in a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

FCSO Criminal Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County for a traffic violation when the deputies had reasonable suspicion of criminal activity. A narcotics canine alerted deputies to an odor on the vehicle.

A search revealed the vehicle had approximately 28 grams of cocaine and approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine.

Rachel Marie Thrash, 45, and Christopher Ray Thrash, 37 both of Fayetteville, N.C. were arrested. Rachel was charged with trafficking cocaine and distribution of methamphetamine and Christopher was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol as two pistols were discovered on each side of the driver’s seat.

Both are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

