FIRST ALERT: Foggy morning commute, lovely afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog, just in time for a brand new DENSE FOG ADVISORY issued for inland Horry County and the entire viewing area. It’s important to note that even in Myrtle Beach, foggy conditions still can’t be ruled out for the morning commute, even though the advisory does not include the Grand Strand.

TODAY

The fog will linger through the morning commute. The worst of the fog will be inland this morning through 9-10 AM. Temperatures will climb through the morning and the fog will lift out of here, just in time for lunch.

The morning commute will bring temperatures in the lower 50s with fog early. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the mid 70s for the beaches and inland areas today. After fog this morning, sunshine will prevail just in time for the afternoon hours. It’s going to be a lovely afternoon for any outdoor plans. If you can, make sure you get out today.

This afternoon will be beautiful. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Wednesday will feature a warm up that will send temperatures to near 80 for the beaches. Inland areas will have a few spots that will touch 80°. A weak cold front will move through the region Wednesday night and could bring a sprinkle or two for some areas. Rain chances are at 20% just for the day with a few more clouds. It’s going to be a warm & humid Wednesday for late October.

Tomorrow will be a day with a few more clouds at a 20% chance of showers. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Behind the front, seasonably cool weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the middle 70s on Friday and lower 70s over the weekend. Looking ahead to Halloween, the forecast starts to become a bit more complicated as low pressure may deliver rain to the region. Right now, we have rain chances at 30% for Monday.

Behind the front, we will look at cooler temperatures for the weekend. (WMBF)

