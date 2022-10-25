Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come down and get spooky for Halloween at the Marshwalk

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls of all ages will fill the Marsh at this year’s annual “Halloween on the MarshWalk.”

Halloween on the MarshWalk brings fun and prizes to the whole family! All eight of the MarshWalk restaurants will have great food and drink specials.

Festivities begin at 5pm with Trick-or-Treating along the MarshWalk for the kids.

The annual Children’s Costume Contest is at 6pm in front of Drunken Jack’s at the Pirate Statue.

Prizes will be awarded for the Most Creative, Best Group, Funniest, and Scariest for kids ages three and up.

Kids ages two and under will compete for the Awes Applause award. Prizes include trophies, ribbons, and candy bags.

The Adult Costume Contest will begin at 7pm.

Over $4,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top costumes. Categories include People’s Choice, Best Duo/Group, Best Individual, Big & Bulky, Murrells Inlet Themed and Honorable Mention.

This year’s Final Judging will be at 9:30pm at The Inlet Beer Garden in between Dead Dog Saloon and The Claw House.

Everyone participating will need to register between 7pm-8:30pm between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s at our registration table.

You MUST register between 7-8:30pm in between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s to be eligible to win prizes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Early voting
S.C. early voter turnout breaks record; ‘increased web traffic’ causes website crash

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Halloween at the Marshwalk Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - AIM Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine
.
Grand Strand Today - Halloween at the Marshwalk Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Halloween at the Marshwalk Pt 2