Come down and get spooky for Halloween at the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls of all ages will fill the Marsh at this year’s annual “Halloween on the MarshWalk.”

Halloween on the MarshWalk brings fun and prizes to the whole family! All eight of the MarshWalk restaurants will have great food and drink specials.

Festivities begin at 5pm with Trick-or-Treating along the MarshWalk for the kids.

The annual Children’s Costume Contest is at 6pm in front of Drunken Jack’s at the Pirate Statue.

Prizes will be awarded for the Most Creative, Best Group, Funniest, and Scariest for kids ages three and up.

Kids ages two and under will compete for the Awes Applause award. Prizes include trophies, ribbons, and candy bags.

The Adult Costume Contest will begin at 7pm.

Over $4,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the top costumes. Categories include People’s Choice, Best Duo/Group, Best Individual, Big & Bulky, Murrells Inlet Themed and Honorable Mention.

This year’s Final Judging will be at 9:30pm at The Inlet Beer Garden in between Dead Dog Saloon and The Claw House.

Everyone participating will need to register between 7pm-8:30pm between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s at our registration table.

You MUST register between 7-8:30pm in between Wahoo’s and Drunken Jack’s to be eligible to win prizes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.