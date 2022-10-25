CMC Mobile Mammography Center brings advanced 3-D technology to you

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and Conway Medical Center’s 3-D Mobile Mammography Center aims to make getting checked early available to everyone.

Conway Medical Center said some women put off getting mammograms because they can’t always make it to their office, have financial issues or they are simply too busy, but their Mobile Mammography Center brings its services right to you.

The Mobile Mammography Center has the same advanced 3-D technology for detecting breast cancer as CMC’s Imaging Center.

Loren Cossentino, the coordinator for the CMC Mobile Mammography Center, said for women 40 or older, having a screening once a year could save your life.

“Early detection is the key. We can’t express that enough. I know a lot of women get scared. They get afraid of the unknown, but if we can catch it early, then nine times out of ten we can handle it and get you the care you need,” said Cossentino.

Cossentino also said 3-D scans are the best for early detection and explained how their 3-D Smart Curve Paddles work.

“It’s a paddle that has a curve edge instead of a straight edge. So, what that really allows is some of that initial pressure that women feel in their mammogram, we kind of lessen that. So, it’s a more comfortable experience for them,” said Cossentino.

Not only is it more comfortable, it only takes about 10-15 minutes.

All you need to bring with you is a photo ID and your insurance card.

Typically, you’ll see the Mobile Mammography Center out a few times a week, but for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they go out to communities or businesses five to six times a week.

Here’s a list of where CMC’S Mobile Mammography Center will be for the rest of this month:

· Tanger Outlets, Wednesday, October 26, 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

· Tanger Outlets, Thursday, October 27, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

· Anyor High School Football Game, Friday, October 28, 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

To find the rest of the events for CMC’s Mobile Mammography Center, click this link.

