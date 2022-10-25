Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a person barricaded inside of a home on Longleaf Circle.
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12,...
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
The victim was trying to get bond so that her boyfriend could be released from jail.
Fake bail bond agents split with $5000 cash from woman trying to get boyfriend out of jail
semi hits power line in Surfside Beach
Hwy. 17 Business closed at Hwy. 544 in Surfside Beach after semi breaks power pole in half
Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CMC 3D mobile mammography center brings advanced technology to you
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley, has been a registered kennel owner and dog...
Son of woman killed in fire along with 31 dogs disputes hoarding allegations
New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19....
New COVID booster push to high-risk communities
Rachel Thrash & Christopher Thrash
Florence County deputies arrest two on drugs, gun charges