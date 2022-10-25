Submit a Tip
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to deadly Lumberton shooting

Michael Cooper
Michael Cooper(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police have captured one of three people wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Lumberton.

Investigators obtained warrants on Friday for Derrick McRae, Michael Cooper and Javonte McDougald for Brandon Leonard’s shooting death.

Police said Leonard was shot and killed on Oct. 8 in the 200 block of South Rozier Street.

Officers arrested Cooper on Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held under no bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

McRae and McDougald are also charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The pair are still wanted by police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and speak with Detective Harrell or Detective Bartley.

Derrick McRae, Javonte McDougald
Derrick McRae, Javonte McDougald(Source: Lumberton Police Department)

