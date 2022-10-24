Submit a Tip
S.C. voting website crashes within hours on first day of early voting

Early voting
Early voting(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina voters looking for information to cast their ballot early for the November election were greeted by an error message Monday morning.

The South Carolina State Election Commission website crashed Monday morning, the first day of early voting.

Visitors to the site were greeted with an error message, “404 Not Found,” if the page loaded at all.

The commission said via social media the issue was being worked on. They also encouraged anyone with questions about the election to reach out to their local election offices.

Monday is the first day of early voting in the 2022 General Election.

More information about early voting in South Carolina can be found by clicking here.

