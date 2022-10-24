Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pink and Red is bringing awareness to breast cancer all month long

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pink & Red is a Lilly Pulitzer signature story located right here in Myrtle Beach.

IN ADDITION TO A LARGE SELECTION OF LILLY PULITZER, PINK & RED IS PROUD TO OFFER A SELECTION OF ITEMS FROM FEATURED BRANDS THAT ARE OWNED BY WOMEN AND HEADQUARTERED IN THE SOUTH.

This month is all about raising money for breast cancer awareness.

There are special items you can buy in store where part of the proceeds will go to research to finding a cure to breast cancer.

