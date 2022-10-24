Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery.

Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 25, 48, 55 and 60. The Powerball was 18.

The Myrtle Beach winner matched all five numbers but not the Powerball.

No one matched all the numbers and the Powerball, increasing the jackpot to at least $625 million for Monday night’s drawing. Lottery officials said that’s the 8th-largest prize in Powerball history.

If someone matches all five numbers and the Powerball on Monday night, they would have the option of taking a one-time cash payment of $299.8 million or the entire jackpot paid out in 30 installments over 29 years.

The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054, while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

