Loris brings new spooky attractions for folks to enjoy

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, the city of Loris brought a haunted house attraction for folks to enjoy.

The “Your Worst Nightmare” haunted house is located off Broad Street. Before the doors open, families are lined up to test their fears.

“You step inside this place and is like you are stepping inside something humongous,” said organizer Tony Brawner

Brawner is one of the masterminds behind the spooky house. After working in the haunted house industry for many years, he and his family decided to bring their own to life.

“We definitely utilized the square footage that we can cover every nook and cranny covered,” said Tony Brawner.

From creepy clowns to sets used in movies, the Brawner family took this haunted house to the next level.

“You are going to see some theatrics, you are going to see some amazing sets, and you will completely emerge into the theme. That’s a big thing,” said Tony Brawner.

Tony Brawner’s brother David Brawner is the head painter for this project. He takes his time working with his actors, making sure the body paint looks real enough for kids to get scared.

”I love painting. I’ve been doing it all my life and will continue to do it all my life. I love colors. I mix it with people and make it all come to life,” said David Brawer. “We need to piece it all together and make it coherent,”

The family spent hours making the house perfect for anyone who dares enter and they are already planning next year’s with a bigger stage, better performance, and more haunted houses.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

