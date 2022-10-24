Submit a Tip
‘It’s been an interesting case for me:’ 1-on-1 interview with Raymond Moody’s attorney

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand.

Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked.

He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was called to represent him before Moody turned himself into his office in late April, 13 years after he kidnapped, raped and murdered Brittanee Drexel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

After that, Bellamy said, the process was fast.

“It’s taken a significant amount of my time, and effort, and energies because its been condensed in such a short period of time,” said Bellamy. “Of meeting with law enforcement, meeting with the prosecutors and by law enforcement, you got three separate agencies. So, it’s a lot of stuff to go through, but everything was made available to us.”

Bellamy said he is planning on meeting with Moody once he is brought to the jail he will spend the rest of his life.

Bellamy announced in court last week that Moody is willing to speak with any of his living victims face to face.

In 1983, Moody received a 40-year prison sentence in California, but served less than half of it and was released.

Bellamy said there may be some limitations to Moody talking to his former victims, depending on where Moody will be held.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

