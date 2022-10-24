Submit a Tip
Gaston County Police investigating double murder-suicide

Two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds in a car and police are working to identify them.
Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.
Three people were found shot and killed in Gaston County, officials told WBTV.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were found shot and killed in a car in Gaston County, the Gaston County Police Department said.

The shooting investigation began around 3:15 p.m. on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Police originally responded to the scene as a traffic accident. The vehicle was found in a backyard after traveling through a fence.

Two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds in a car. The driver is identified as 57-year-old Darlene Hardin, the front passenger was identified as Benjamin Simmons, 65, and the backseat passenger as David Bright, 34.

Bright is the suspect in the double homicide and he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C.

Police say the shooting and crash likely happened prior to 1:30 p.m. and a social media post showed the vehicle wreck at 1:50 p.m. No reports were made to law enforcement until 3:13 pm.

This is an on-going investigation. If you have information pertinent to the investigation, the Gaston County Police encourages you to contact Det. J. P. Brienza at 704-866-3320.

