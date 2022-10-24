FIRST ALERT: Watching two areas in the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two areas of interest have developed in the Atlantic.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, satellite and Bermuda radar images indicate that a low pressure system located about 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda now has a well-defined center and is producing a relatively concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms. If the thunderstorm activity persists near the center, the disturbance will likely become a tropical depression later today or tonight while it moves west-northwestward and passes near Bermuda. The system now has a 70% chance of development.

Watching two areas of development in the Atlantic. (WMBF)

After that time, the system is expected to turn northward and move toward cooler waters and into a region of unfavorable upper-level winds, which should limit additional development. Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected over Bermuda through tonight.

In addition to the possible development near Bermuda, an area of low pressure is expected to form north of Puerto Rico over the southwestern Atlantic in a few days. Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical or tropical development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the early part of the weekend.

Neither of the system appear to pose a threat to the US at this time.

Remember, hurricane season runs through the end of November.

While the busiest part of the season has passed, hurricane season officially runs through November 30th. (WMBF)

