FIRST ALERT: Warmer week ahead, rain chances remain limited

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s.
Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warmer weather! That’s the big focal point for today when you compare this week to last week.

TODAY

We’ll start today with the 40s inland and the lower 50s across the beaches. The light jacket may come in clutch for some of you this morning, but you won’t need it long with abundant sunshine expected today.

Highs will climb into the mid 70s today.
Highs will climb into the mid 70s today.(WMBF)

High temperatures will climb into the mid 70s today. Along the beaches, we’ll hold onto values around 74°. The further inland you travel today, highs will climb to 76-77°.

THROUGH MIDWEEK

Each morning will feel a little bit warmer with the mornings starting in the low-mid 50s by Tuesday. Highs will continue to slowly creep upward each day with highs in the mid-upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, as we head into Wednesday, we’ll look at the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the upper 70s on the beaches and a few 80s possible inland.

An approaching cold front will slide through on Wednesday.
An approaching cold front will slide through on Wednesday.(WMBF)

Behind the warmest day of the week on Wednesday, comes a weak cold front Wednesday night. The lack of moisture will prevent widespread rainfall for Wednesday but we can’t rule out some light isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and into the evening as the cold front pushes through.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we look to Thursday, cooler air will move in with the temperatures falling a degree or two for highs. Models continue to hint at a coastal trough to our west by Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Thankfully, data has kept all of that moisture and rain to our west for now. It’s worth watching, but for now, we’re going to keep rain chances out of the forecast for the weekend. We’ll hold onto more clouds and highs in the lower 70s.

Highs will be warm this week.
Highs will be warm this week.(WMBF)

Expect changes to the forecast to come for the weekend as the confidence increases and we gather more data.

