Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time.

This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand.

All of their stuff is brewed in-house and dialed for enjoyment.

From happy hour, a tour of the brewery, and new specialty beers coming out regularly, Crooked Hammock is the best place to enjoy time with friends.

