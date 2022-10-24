Crooked Hammock Brewery is voted 2022′s best brewery of the Grand Strand
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pour a cold one. Fire up the grill or toss a bag. Pop-in or get comfortable. At The Hammock, they’re all just beer for a good time.
This year they’ve been voted the best brewery in the entire Grand Strand.
All of their stuff is brewed in-house and dialed for enjoyment.
From happy hour, a tour of the brewery, and new specialty beers coming out regularly, Crooked Hammock is the best place to enjoy time with friends.
