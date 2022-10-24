Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level.

Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,

It’s been a tradition for the Dorenbos family to build a haunted house on their driveway. This year they made it bigger for the kids to trick or treat.

Randy Dorebos and Chris Hunt began planning the haunted house in early October. Every year, the haunted house is different.

The walk inside the house is 100 yards, as long as a football field.

Over the years, more than a thousand kids have waited in line to test their bravery in this haunted house.

“I’m pretty excited. I love Halloween. This is something my family did when we were kids. I remember those memories, and I started this 5 or 6 years ago. We had to skip COVID, but we will continue to do it. It gets bigger and bigger each year,” said Dorenbos.

The haunted house is open to the public.

This year, the haunted house will raise money for breast cancer research.

