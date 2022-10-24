Boebert fights to keep deep red district seat against Democratic challenger

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO-03) , a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, is seeking a second term in office. However, her opponent, Adam Frisch, says she is too extreme for Congress and not focused on prioritizing Colorado’s needs.

On Lauren Boebert’s campaign website, she signed a ‘Contract With Colorado.’ It states things like “I won’t let them take away our guns” to “Planned Parenthood can go fund themselves.” She also says she wants to “Limit Government” but “Give more authority to the President to take on the Deep State by firing those in the executive branch not implementing his policies.”

We reached out repeatedly to Boebert’s campaign for an interview.

“People are sick and tired of what I call the ‘angertainment industry’ which is pretty much been led by Representative Boebert and her mentor, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Frisch.

Boebert’s opponent, Democrat Adam Frisch, says Boebert is “an anti-American, anti-Colorado show pony who can’t tell right from wrong.” Frisch is former Aspen City Council member and small business owner just joined the Democratic Party less than a year ago. He says it is time for a new generation of leadership in Washington. He is also ‘unapologetically pro-business’ and feels the way to bring down crime is to support law enforcement.

“I grew up in Minneapolis, a couple of miles away from the horrific murder of George Floyd. But let’s be very clear, ‘Defund the Police’ is one of the worst things that’s ever been uttered,” Frisch said.

Colorado’s redrawn 3rd congressional district leans Republican by seven points, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index. However, the latest Keating Research poll shows Boebert’s lead within the margin for error.

Colorado State University political science professor Kyle Saunders is giving Frisch a ‘puncher’s chance’ to win.

“For a while there, we had some Democratic momentum, nationally, and that seems to have stalled this last week or two. But so I think the optimism about Frisch was justified like where (the race) was getting a little closer. But again, the limited polling, we’re not really sure how close this race is and the fundamentals really point to a Boebert victory,” said Saunders.

Boebert’s primary challenger, Don Coram, endorsed Frisch. He says Boebert’s extreme rhetoric “only divides this county further” and “we should expect more from our United States representative.”

