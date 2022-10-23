Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Koreas exchange warning shots along sea border amid tensions

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The rival Koreas say they’ve exchanged warning shots along near their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea’s military says its navy fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that it says violated the sea boundary early Monday.

North Korea’s military later said it fired 10 rounds of artillery shells as a warning to South Korea in response.

There were no reports of clashes between the Koreas.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renaissance Towers
Residents file federal lawsuit against Renaissance Tower HOA, management company
Fire in Little River
HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Florence police say missing girl last seen Friday found safe
A flag blows in the wind at a pride event in Cape Girardeau in 2021.
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park
Hawaii authorities say three people were injured Friday morning when an SUV went off the highway.
Child, 2 others sent to hospital after Tesla careens off highway

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Plane carrying Gold’s Gym owner, 5 others crashes in Costa Rica
The owner of Gold's Gym and 5 others are feared dead after a plane crashed in Costa Rica.
Gold's Gym owner, others feared dead after plane crash
Slowly warming up this week
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up above normal later this week