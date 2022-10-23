Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up above normal later this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the week.

TODAY

We’ll continue to see a mixture of sunshine and clouds thanks to that offshore low pressure system. This will give us a threat for a stray sprinkle during the morning but we’re expecting drier conditions this afternoon with highs reaching in the mid 70s.

Sunny Sunday ahead
Sunny Sunday ahead(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to stay dry with clear skies throughout the evening, this will give us slightly cooler temperatures tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW

For those who are dropping the kids off at the bus stop, it’ll be a little chilly with temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunshine continues throughout the day, this will help our temperatures reach in the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures continue to slowly climb this week. Tuesday, we’ll have highs in the low 70s and by the of the week highs are going to be flirting with the 80s. Besides that, it’s going to be quiet week with our next rain chance possible Thursday night from a cold front. So far, that cold front looks to be another one that is lacking enough moisture to provide rain.

Slowly warming up this week
Slowly warming up this week(WMBF)

