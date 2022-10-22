United Way of Horry County hosts annual Day of Caring in Loris community

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - From laying flooring to painting walls, hundreds of volunteers gathered in Loris to make a dream turn into reality at the United Way Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring was held at the Finklea Community Center, which serves many throughout the rural Loris community.

Thanks to the help of many throughout the community who showed up, the center is getting a new look.

“I’ve definitely been enjoying it,” said Rachel Jeric, a student at Coastal Carolina University. “My parents, they’ve always integrated giving back and helping so I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly.”

It was an enjoyment for many, all lending a hand to help those in need.

For some volunteers, Friday was the first time to give back in a big way.

“I’ve never been involved in the community much,” said Zack Hunt, a student at Coastal Carolina University. “And people go to college they get a fresh start, and I saw this fresh start for me so I decide hey this gives me a chance to get involved, take place in the community, help bring value to the Myrtle Beach community and South Carolina as a whole.”

The Day of Caring event, hosted by United Way of Horry County annually, is a way to bring the community together. This year the Finklea Community Center was revitalized by volunteers.

The community center is home to the Finklea Family After School Team, which is the area’s only free afterschool program for kids ages 4 to 18.

The after-school program offers countless resources in areas such as academics, social/emotional, recreation and enrichment services. In addition, it offers adult education services and hosts food and household distributions and health programs.

The program currently serves 75 students every day.

William Stackhouse, the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Finklea Community Center and a Finklea High School graduate said it has been a dream to be able to revitalize the now community center for many years.

“I went to school here from second grade to 12th grade,” said Stackhouse. “But it means a lot. A lot of stuff that we’ve been trying to do, not able to afford to do it, it’s getting done now” Additional community members shared how speechless they were to see the overflow of help.

“I’m a person of many words,” said Vice Chairman of the Finklea Community Center, Etta Carter. “But earlier this morning, I mean my words are inadequate for what I see going on here today. It just fills my heart and lets us know that we are not forgotten and that our whole community has stepped up to make sure that this center has what it needs.”

Resources like a new basketball court, a fresh coat of paint throughout the building, and even a new fence were just a few projects along the way to show kids throughout this community they matter.

Jeric emphasized the message of feeling community togetherness that was felt throughout the day.

“Revamping the community and just showing that we are here, we are unified and we do care about everyone so just giving back in that sense and helping them in any way possible means the world”

Now that the Day of Caring is complete, the goal is to turn this community center into a hub for many services throughout the community.

