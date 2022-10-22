SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95 in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead after a late-night crash on I-95 in Florence Friday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-95 northbound, near mile marker 163.

According to SCHP, a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on I-95 when it struck the pedestrian near MM 163.

SCHP says no charges will be filed.

No further information is currently available.

