SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95 in Florence

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision in Hampton County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian is dead after a late-night crash on I-95 in Florence Friday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-95 northbound, near mile marker 163.

According to SCHP, a 2012 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on I-95 when it struck the pedestrian near MM 163.

SCHP says no charges will be filed.

No further information is currently available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

