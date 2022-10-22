Submit a Tip
Pride Myrtle Beach hosts 2nd annual Pride in the Park

A flag blows in the wind at a pride event in Cape Girardeau in 2021.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pride Myrtle Beach hosts the second annual Pride in the Park Festival Saturday at Valor Memorial Garden.

The festival takes place from noon to 6:00 p.m. and includes live entertainment, beer and wine sales, vendors, and food trucks. 

Valor Memorial Garden is located at 1120 Farrow Parkway.

For more information click here.

