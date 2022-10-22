Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Fire Department kicks off Public Safety Day event

MBFD hosts public safety day and promotes fire safety
MBFD hosts public safety day and promotes fire safety(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire trucks and safety booths filled Coastal Grand Mall’s parking lot for the public safety day event Saturday.

Families at the event had the chance for hands-on experience with some of the fire crew’s equipment.

“Just to see all my friends and families coming out here to support the fire service and public center. It makes me feel wonderful,” said former firefighter Paul Crutchfield.

There were seven other fire and police agencies across Horry County and Georgetown County that attended the event.

Crutchfield was one of the vendors who reminded folks about fire safety, especially when fires spike during the winter months.

“Folks don’t really think about those things. They don’t think it could happen to them or they don’t have a plan. Public safety day provides them with what they need to keep their family safe,” said Crutchfield.

The National Fire Protection Association said 81% of fatal house fires caused by heating equipment are caused by space heaters.

At the event, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department put up a fire simulator so folks could know the difference between a house that has built-in sprinklers and one that doesn’t.

“Is important to see how far it grows, how quickly it grows and what are some certain things people should do,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain Jon Evans.

Firefighters hope people learned something new at the event.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

