Man wanted for questioning in sexual assault, Florence police say

Man wanted for questioning in sexual assault, Florence police say(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a person wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault.

According to FPD, the sexual assault occurred on Oct. 8 near Dargan Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman, of the Florence Police Department, at 843-665-3191 or at therman@cityofflorence.com.

